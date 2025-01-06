Former couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield demonstrated their continued amicable relationship during a chance encounter at the 85th Annual Golden Globes.

The actors, now 36 and 41 respectively, shared a warm interaction on the red carpet, with Stone's husband Dave McCary also present.

The pair's history dates back to their meeting on the set of 2012's 'The Amazing Spider-Man', where they played Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy. Their on-screen chemistry led to a four-year relationship that ended in 2015.

During their time together, both actors openly expressed their admiration for each other, with Stone notably telling ABC News in 2014, "It's like a dream to work with him... I love him very much."

Their post-breakup relationship has remained notably cordial, with Garfield showing support for Stone's achievements, including giving her a standing ovation at her 2017 Golden Globe win.

In an interview that same year, Garfield expressed, "There's so much love between us and so much respect. I'm her biggest fan as an artist."

Stone has since married Dave McCary in 2020, with whom she welcomed daughter Louise Jean in March 2021. Garfield has continued to speak positively about their shared experiences, noting in a 2021 interview that meeting Stone was one of the "beautiful" aspects of filming 'The Amazing Spider-Man' series.

Most recently, in 2024, Garfield addressed fan theories about La La Land being inspired by their relationship, simply stating to 'Esquire', "I guess people need something to believe in."