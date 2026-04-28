Actor Timothée Chalamet is reportedly under increasing pressure from industry insiders and his inner circle to end his relationship with Kylie Jenner following a disappointing loss at the recent Academy Awards.

According to OK! Magazine, Chalamet, who was widely expected to win Best Actor for his role in "Marty Supreme", lost to Michael B. Jordan for "Sinners". The highly publicized awards campaign and subsequent jokes by host Conan O'Brien about Chalamet's remarks on opera and ballet have intensified scrutiny of the actor's career trajectory.

The actor has been in a relationship with Jenner, 28, since 2023. However, at this point, there is speculation that their well-known relationship might be influencing the perception of his professional career.

As one insider stated, "There is an increasing sense within industry circles that Timothée's public image has started to blur into the wider popular celebrity ecosystem in a way that risks undermining the carefully crafted reputation he built as a serious, craft-focused thespian. The concern is that the attention surrounding his lifestyle and profile has begun to overshadow the work that originally defined him."

Another insider highlighted the impact of Chalamet's relationship on his public image, "Those close to Tim are quietly questioning whether his relationship with a reality TV woman has played a role in altering how he is now viewed professionally, particularly at a moment when perception can be crucial. It is less about the relationship itself and more about how it feeds into a broader narrative that may be shifting the way decision-makers and audiences see him."

Chalamet's comments during awards season have also drawn criticism. He described his acting as "top level s---," while coordinated public appearances with Jenner attracted notable attention.

A Hollywood source noted, "There is a feeling that the focus drifted away from the work itself and toward the spectacle surrounding him, which is not necessarily where he wants to be long term."

Another insider added, "The narrative has become less about his performance and more about the noise around him, and that is something his team is keen to correct."

Friends Urge Chalamet to Refocus on Career Amid Personal Life Speculation

Friends and family reportedly urge Chalamet to refocus on his craft ahead of the upcoming "Dune: Part 3", where he plays the lead.

An industry insider said, "There are strong voices in his life encouraging him to recalibrate and put his energy back into his work, rather than allowing external influences to shape his path. This is a pivotal moment, and the advice he is getting is to strip things back and return to what made him stand out in the first place, per AOL."

The pressures of balancing his career ambitions and personal life have reportedly strained Chalamet's relationship.

A source shared, "Timothée is extremely ambitious and his career remains his primary focus, which inevitably creates tension when other aspects of his life begin to compete for attention. There is a sense that he is reassessing everything around him, including how his personal life fits into his long-term goals."

Despite rumors linking Jenner's presence to Chalamet's professional struggles, those close to her dispute such claims.

A source stated, "Those in Kylie's circle find it unfair that responsibility is being placed on her, as Timothée is entirely in control of his own decisions and career choices. From their perspective, she has been supportive throughout and does not deserve to be singled out."

Jenner, a successful entrepreneur who rose to fame on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", reportedly remains supportive amid ongoing speculation about their future.

"She has made a concerted effort to support him during what has been a difficult period, even though questions about their future continue to surface," a source said.