Megyn Kelly has pointed out the pressures of celebrity culture and has specifically criticized Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo over their radical weight changes while filming and promoting Wicked.

On her podcast, Kelly discussed trends in Hollywood that she said contribute to unhealthy body standards, using the two stars as examples. Kelly said, ""This industry is not to be admired, certainly not emulated," per the Daily Mail.

She also spoke more about Grande's physical appearance, saying, "She is very clearly anorexic. If she's 90 pounds, it's a lot. She looks like you could snap her in two with your fingers."

Kelly pointed to the perception of Grande and Erivo's relationship in the Social Media arena as a factor, listening to what others were saying about how the two interacted at media events and how their behavior was being interpreted through the use of social media after each event.

She has been in a relationship with Lena Waithe since 2022, and Grande's romance with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater was made public in 2023. Kelly's comments set off debate on social media as many users felt uneasy about the noticeable weight loss of both actors.

Grande previously spoke out about the public's comments on her appearance, saying that the standards of a body are subjective and personal. Recently, she said in an interview, "I think in today's society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all — commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves. It's not invited, so I don't leave space for it anymore."

She has also pointed out the dissimilarity between former unhealthy habits and her lifestyle nowadays, claiming that previous public comparisons of her body misrepresented her health.

"I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point in my life when I looked the way you consider my 'healthy.' But in fact, that wasn't my 'healthy.' Healthy can look different," Grande explained in a TikTok video as reported by The Fader.

Kelly continued to blast the stars of Wicked for their weights, further naming other celebrities who have experienced weight fluctuations while blaming social media and Hollywood as major contributing factors. "ou shouldn't be spending your money to get a table with these people. You should not aspire to have a child go into this industry."