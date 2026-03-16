The security measures for the Oscars in 2026 are going to be unlike anything we've seen before. In the wake of FBI alerts concerning possible threats tied to Iran, the event will feature sharpshooters, SWAT teams, and counter-drone technology.

According to Mirror, officials emphasized there is no specific or credible threat targeting the Oscars, but the precautionary measures reflect heightened vigilance for one of Hollywood's most high-profile events.

Introducing the official perspective on safety measures, a source told the outlet, "The authorities are always super-vigilant but events of the last week means things have been dialed up even more. It's hard to imagine a more protected Oscars ceremony."

Sharpshooters armed with .50-caliber rifles are positioned on rooftops surrounding the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. In addition, SWAT teams and counterterrorism units from the LAPD, FBI, and Homeland Security have been deployed throughout the area, supported by bomb squads and a one-mile security cordon.

Event organizers have also implemented tactics designed to protect attendees, including driving A-list stars in a zig-zag pattern around concrete barriers to prevent vehicles from being used as weapons. "We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it's a close collaboration," said Oscars executive producer Raj Kapoor as reported by People.

He added, "This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody that is coming to this show, that is witnessing the show, that is even a fan of the show when they're standing outside the barricades, we want everybody to feel safe and protected and welcome, so it's our job as a producing team to make sure that that translates" .

Academy officials emphasized that the measures are part of ongoing security protocols. Similar levels of protection have been used in the past, including after the 9/11 terror plot and the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stated, "n light of current global events, the Department remains at an elevated level of readiness and is maintaining increased vigilance...We remain attentive to all potential threats, including lone-actor attacks, sleeper cells, and advanced technological or cyber-related threats" .

The Oscars are not only drawing security attention but also intense competition this year. Jessie Buckley is favored to win Best Actress, while the Best Actor category remains open with Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan in contention.

The Best Film race features a head-to-head battle between One Battle After Another and Sinners, with the latter film gaining momentum after its dignified handling of a BAFTA racism incident involving stars Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan .