Pete Davidson's former North Salem home, shared with Elsie Hewitt before their split, is still sitting on the market even after several price reductions aimed at attracting buyers.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property in Westchester, New York, was first listed for $2.495 million on Feb. 14. Since then, the asking price has been cut twice — first to $2.275 million on March 9 and then again to $2.150 million on April 27. Despite the $345,000 total reduction, the home has yet to find a buyer. Davidson originally purchased the six-acre estate in June 2023 for $2 million.

The property was briefly rented for $15,000 before being re-listed for sale in February after the couple made it their home during a major life change, including the birth of their daughter, Scottie Rose, in December 2025.

A real estate listing describes the residence as "a truly magical setting," featuring a pond view, a terraced garden, sauna, wine cellar, cold plunge tub, hot tub, gym, and other luxury amenities, Page Six reported.

The home also includes an indoor-outdoor pool area, a modern kitchen with light green cabinets, and spacious living areas designed for comfort and privacy.

Pete Davidson Sold Staten Island Condo at $400K Loss 1 Day Before Elsie Hewitt ‘Split’ https://t.co/um6k6xJWxO pic.twitter.com/85b9BmQxNx — Katherine Figueroa (@KathyRealtorFL) May 15, 2026

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Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt Home Faces Selling Struggles

Despite its upscale features and scenic surroundings, the property remains unsold as of now. Public records confirm that interest has not yet matched the asking price, even after repeated adjustments.

Davidson, 32, and Hewitt, 30, lived in the home while starting their family life together. Hewitt often shared photos from inside the house on social media, including moments with their daughter and glimpses of everyday life in the countryside setting.

According to the NY Post, Davidson once described the North Salem property as "like living in paradise," adding that he enjoyed waking up peacefully away from city noise.

The couple later moved to Brooklyn with their daughter to be closer to family before news of their separation surfaced. While reports say they are now focused on co-parenting, sources also note that their relationship has been strained since before the breakup.