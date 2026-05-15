Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly considering relocating overseas temporarily to escape mounting stress and negative media coverage following Lively's lengthy legal battle with director Justin Baldoni.

According to Radar Online's May 14 report, the couple is "desperate for a fresh start" after their recent settlement in Lively's years-long court case involving Baldoni, director and star of "It Ends With Us". An insider described the couple's current state as overwhelmed by "stress and misery" due to ongoing public scrutiny and legal challenges.

"Even if they wind up doing it for a temporary period, they want to get away and clear their heads," the source said.

The report also highlights allegations that Lively has been labeled a mean girl in Hollywood, further damaging her public image. To counteract this, the couple is considering spending more time at their European home, which insiders say offers a quieter refuge from relentless media attention.

Read more: Blake Lively Digs Up Old Video of Justin Baldoni Talking About Having Potentially 'Harassed' Britney Spears

While they plan to maintain a base in the United States, the move could help them rebuild their reputations away from the spotlight. "Things can't get much worse than they are right now," another insider said, per Stylecaster.

However, family considerations weigh heavily on their decision. A source told the Daily Mail in April 2026 that Lively and Reynolds remain hesitant about moving the family permanently to the UK, citing their children's schooling and social ties in the U.S. The couple has four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

"What's making them take a long, hard look at their immediate future is that their kids' schooling and friends are in the States," the source explained. "Blake truly is an amazing mother."

Reynolds' connection to the UK runs deeper, as he co-owns Welsh football club Wrexham AFC and has found success there. The source added that Lively believes relocating could offer professional opportunities, with access to top filmmakers who might provide her with a career reboot.

The couple has been married since 2012 and continues to balance their personal and professional lives amid these challenges.

Read more: Ryan Reynolds' Alleged 'Angry Husband' Moment Has Hollywood Whispering About His 'Two Personas'