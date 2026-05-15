Hailey Bieber is setting the record straight in a bold and eye-catching way. The Rhode beauty founder, 29, sparked attention this week after sharing a series of new Instagram photos showing her in a brown thong bikini while promoting her skincare brand.

The posts, taken by a pool in Palm Springs, featured Bieber posing in yellow heels and showing off her toned figure, including her sculpted abs and backside. The photos quickly spread online, with fans reacting to both her look and the ongoing conversation around her appearance.

According to Page Six, Bieber has repeatedly shut down claims that she has undergone plastic surgery, including rumors of a Brazilian Butt Lift. The influencer has previously said her body is the result of consistent fitness habits rather than cosmetic procedures.

In earlier interviews, she explained that she works out several times a week and focuses on strength training. She has also mentioned that exercises like lunges play a big role in keeping her physique toned.

Hailey Bieber flaunts backside in thong bikini after denying she underwent Brazilian butt lift https://t.co/XLVZvo3LrH pic.twitter.com/1ieWc4eoPa — New York Post (@nypost) May 15, 2026

Hailey Bieber Says She Avoids Botox

Alongside the bikini shots, Bieber also used the posts to highlight her beauty brand, Rhode, which has become a major success in the skincare world. The brand, valued at around $1 billion, continues to grow after its acquisition by e.l.f. Beauty, with Bieber serving as chief creative officer and head of innovation, Daily Mail reported.

In past comments, she has been open about her approach to beauty and wellness, saying she prefers to stay consistent with skincare treatments instead of dramatic changes.

"I have no Botox in my face. I made a commitment to myself that I wasn't going to do any Botox until I was in my thirties," she said during a podcast appearance, adding that she relies on skincare and occasional treatments like PRP .

She has also responded directly to critics before, pushing back on edited photos and online speculation.

"I've never touched my face," she wrote in a past statement, stressing that comparisons over the years often rely on altered images.