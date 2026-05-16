Comedian Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt have ended their relationship just five months after welcoming their daughter, Scottie, in December 2025. Sources close to the couple tell the outlet that a provocative pornography joke made by Davidson during a recent stand-up show was the breaking point in what friends describe as a "doomed" romance.

According to Radar Online, Davidson, formerly of "Saturday Night Live", and Hewitt went public with their romance in March 2025 and announced Hewitt's pregnancy in the months following.

Despite Davidson publicly embracing fatherhood — reportedly spending $200,000 on tattoo removal and attempting to rebrand himself as a family man — insiders say the pressures of parenthood, ongoing travel, and Davidson's self-destructive tendencies strained their relationship behind closed doors.

At a Las Vegas comedy show last month, Davidson joked about the challenges of watching pornography with his infant daughter around, saying, "I still did. I power through;" as per Cafe Mom. While Hewitt had accepted Davidson's dark humor in the past, sources say this joke felt sickening to her amid months of exhaustion caring for their newborn largely alone while Davidson was frequently away.

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"Elsie started feeling like they were no longer experiencing parenthood together as a team," said an insider. "While she was fully immersed in the exhausting responsibilities of motherhood, Pete was processing everything through comedy and escapism. The joke brought all of that frustration and loneliness to the surface for her emotionally."

Friends also reveal a recurring pattern in Davidson's relationships: intense initial commitment followed by anxiety and self-sabotage when faced with long-term responsibilities. He struggles deeply with maintaining stability because chaos has become more familiar to him than calmness, the source said.

Meanwhile, Hewitt publicly shared her emotional and physical struggles on social media, describing herself as a "zombie" coping with sleep deprivation and overwhelming motherhood demands.

Despite the split, sources confirm Davidson remains devoted to fatherhood but acknowledges the difficulty balancing career pressures with family life. Hewitt spent much of the post-birth period at home recovering and caring for Scottie while Davidson maintained a busy performance schedule.