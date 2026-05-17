Paris Hilton had fans doing a double take after debuting a dramatic new hairstyle during the Gucci Cruise 2027 Fashion Show on Saturday in New York City.

Known for her signature platinum blonde hair, Hilton stepped onto the runway with long dark brown locks and side bangs, showing off a completely different look from the one fans have seen for years.

The 45-year-old star modeled a bright yellow-and-gold puff-sleeved mini dress paired with knee-high black boots, a fur coat draped over one shoulder, and a red handbag. The makeover quickly became one of the biggest talking points from the Gucci event, with many fans online praising the unexpected change.

Hilton later leaned into the moment on social media, reposting videos from the runway and calling herself "Brunette Paris" in one Instagram Story, US Magazine reported.

She also shared her excitement about being part of the luxury fashion show, writing, "Hit the runway for @demna's debut @gucci Cruise collection," before later adding, "Such a magical night. Thank you @demna @gucci."

Paris Hilton goes unexpectedly dark brunette in dramatic hair transformation https://t.co/hhVBCJVxFg pic.twitter.com/eFASuk2kN4 — New York Post (@nypost) May 17, 2026

Read more: Paris Hilton Reveals How Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria Affected Her Growing Up

Paris Hilton Brings Family Glam to Gucci Spotlight

The former "The Simple Life" star has long supported the Italian fashion house and recently shared several family moments connected to the brand.

According to PageSix, last month, Hilton posted a playful Instagram video featuring her two children, daughter London, 2, and son Phoenix, 3, wearing Gucci outfits while trying on sunglasses at home.

"That's hot," Hilton told her daughter in the clip. "You look iconic." She later captioned the video, "Mommy & me glam time," adding that her daughter "loves her #Gucci."

Just days before the runway appearance, Hilton also documented a shopping trip at a Gucci store in Manhattan, calling it "the best shopping spree" in another social media post.

The star-studded Gucci Cruise 2027 show featured several major celebrity appearances. Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady made his runway debut in a black leather outfit, while supermodel Cindy Crawford closed the show. Celebrities spotted in the audience included Lindsay Lohan, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey, and Kim Kardashian.

Outside of fashion, Hilton has also been balancing family life and business projects. Earlier this year, she shared that motherhood remains her top priority while continuing work on her media company, skincare brand, music career, and upcoming tour.