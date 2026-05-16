A joke made by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel about First Lady Melania Trump during a recent episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has ignited backlash and renewed debate over the boundaries of comedy involving public figures.

As per Atlanta Black Star, Kimmel's quip referenced the couple's significant age difference, saying Melania had the "glow like an expectant widow." The joke aired last month but resurfaced amid heightened public scrutiny after an assassination attempt at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Some linked the attempt to Kimmel's rhetoric, a claim he and others have dismissed.

Melania Trump responded sharply, accusing Kimmel of spreading "hateful and violent rhetoric" and framing the joke as an attack tied to the attempted assassination on her husband, former President Donald Trump, age 79.

The controversy extended to Netflix, which reportedly cut another joke targeting Melania from a comedy special shortly before airing. The removed joke compared comedian Tony Hinchcliffe to Melania, suggesting the only thing relevant about him was opening for Trump once.

This decision sparked criticism online, especially since Netflix allowed a separate controversial joke about George Floyd to air. Floyd's family had previously condemned comedian Kevin Hart for not censoring racially sensitive material during the same special.

Tony Hinchcliffe made a WILD George Floyd joke while roasting Kevin Hart 💀



“The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.” pic.twitter.com/33T2anzhja — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 11, 2026

Social media users questioned Netflix's priorities in removing the Melania joke while leaving more inflammatory content intact. There was frustration in the comments over a perceived double standard, and calls for more clear accountability from comedians and streaming platforms.

Neither Hinchcliffe nor Hart has issued formal apologies or explanations regarding the jokes' content or removal. Meanwhile, Kimmel continues to include the Trumps in his comedic material despite warnings from the White House.

In a recent statement, Kimmel defended his original joke as a "very light roast" focused on age difference and denied any connection to violent intentions. He also urged Melania to address her husband's own history of inflammatory remarks.

In separate news, late-night host Kimmel turned Disney's 2026 upfront presentation into a candid roast of himself and the industry, joking that his hiring by ABC more than two decades ago was the company's worst financial choice.

Speaking Tuesday at Disney's annual upfront event, Kimmel, according to AOL, quipped that he had caused the company "billions" in damage this year.

"Hiring me 24 years ago, just from a purely mathematical standpoint, was the worst personnel decision that Disney Corporation has ever made," he said, humorously comparing himself to the captain of the Exxon Valdez oil spill.

Kimmel's remarks came amid ongoing political controversies. Over the past year, he faced backlash for comments involving conservative activist Charlie Kirk and later drew criticism from First Lady Melania Trump. Referring to the disputes, Kimmel joked, "The President has tried to get me twice over the last six months," adding that the attention boosted ABC's ratings.

The host also mocked rival late-night shows and ABC's programming lineup, including a jab at CBS for canceling The Late Show and becoming "least likely to offend the President." He even took aim at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime plans during his presentation.

Kimmel has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003, making him one of network television's longest-running late-night hosts.