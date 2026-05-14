Sasha Obama grabbed attention due to her outstanding fashion sense in a group of her friends when dining with her mother, Michelle Obama, and her sister, Malia Obama. They were seen dining together in Funke Restaurant located in Beverly Hills, California on May 11.

As per Atlanta Black Star, the young lady opted for an all-denim ensemble, made up of a long-sleeved denim jacket that she paired with loose jeans and navy blue shoes. She chose to unbutton the last button of her jacket in order to flaunt her belly ring piercing.

This bold style choice contrasted with Malia's floral midi dress and ankle boots and Michelle's pale green top, distressed jeans with paint splatters, a light green jacket, and a suede olive purse.

Fans quickly took to social media to admire Sasha's fashion sense. One admirer commented, "Sasha is my kinda FIERCE," while another called her stunning. Compliments were also extended to all three women for their distinct yet stylish appearances.

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Michelle Obama previously discussed her evolving fashion style in an interview with "In Style", revealing how her daughters noticed her stylist's cool girl approach during the Obama presidency. She also humorously noted that while her daughters occasionally borrow from her wardrobe, they must ask first.

Former President Barack Obama did not join the dinner, reportedly attending a political event in Austin, Texas. The outing may have been a special Mother's Day celebration or simply some quality time for the women.

In separate news, Barack Obama was named by Nicki Minaj as a major influence in her political shift toward supporting Donald Trump. She pointed to a 2024 campaign speech where Obama discussed Black male voters, saying many people felt his comments were dismissive and left them feeling unheard, a report that Yahoo! Entertainment provided.

Minaj said that reaction helped shape her frustration with the Democratic Party and contributed to her decision to publicly move away from it politically.

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