Michelle Obama was spotted enjoying a girls' night out with her daughters, Sasha and Malia, fueling ongoing speculation about her marriage to former President Barack Obama. This outing comes shortly after Barack Obama publicly acknowledged the strain caused in their marriage by his deepening involvement in politics following Donald Trump's return to the political scene.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Barack Obama revealed that Michelle has grown frustrated with the increased demands on his time due to political engagements.

"She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives," he said. "It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her."

As per Yahoo! Entertainment, the Obamas' daughters accompanied Michelle to the Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, where paparazzi captured photos of the stylish group. Michelle wore a pale green top paired with paint-splattered distressed jeans, while Malia opted for a floral midi dress with ankle boots. Sasha drew attention in a monochromatic denim ensemble, showcasing a long-sleeved denim jacket and jeans, with a subtle belly piercing visible.

🔥🚨JUST IN: Michelle Obama has voters worried after she was spotted looking ‘alarmingly thin’ during her dinner date with her daughters Sasha and Malia as Barrack’s absence reignite rumors about their marriage. pic.twitter.com/kfjfAwtIJy — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 13, 2026

As per Atlanta Black Star, public responses were divided, with some people praising the family's fashion sense while others expressed concern for Michelle's extremely thin appearance, saying it was a sign of stress. However, many dismissed the speculation as unreliable, saying that looking thin is not a sign of personal problems.

Rumors about a possible divorce have circulated online but remain unsubstantiated. No official statements have confirmed any separation between the former first couple.

Michelle Obama had opened up about her experiences as first lady and the unique challenges of being the first Black family in the White House in a 2025 interview with "In Style". She told stories about her daughters' antics with her clothing, stressing the importance of setting limits at home.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama was recently spotted in Austin, Texas, campaigning in support of Democratic efforts in the U.S. Senate race, showing he is still engaged in political issues despite his personal difficulties.