Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, was given $7.2 million by her wealthy ex-boyfriend Ted Waitt after their breakup, a House Oversight Committee hearing revealed Thursday. Waitt testified that Maxwell was dissatisfied with the amount and wanted more.

According to Independent, Ted Waitt, co-founder of Gateway, the personal computer company, dated Maxwell for six years. He said the payment was made in September 2010 as a palimony settlement-type gift after their relationship ended.

"I just felt it was the right thing to do, not uncommon for people in my situation to do that," Waitt said, adding that they lived a fairly extravagant life.

However, Waitt recalled Maxwell being quite devastated by their split and unhappy with the sum he provided. To avoid direct involvement, he left the final details to his team.

Waitt also expressed regret about the relationship and financial gift during closed-door testimony. "If I knew then what I know now about Ms. Maxwell, I never would've befriended her or allowed her to be around my four children," he said.

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The hearing is part of a broader investigation into Epstein and Maxwell by the House Oversight Committee. Waitt and other prominent figures, including Bill Gates and Leon Black, have been interviewed, though none have faced formal accusations.

In his testimony, Waitt said Maxwell downplayed Epstein's sexual abuse of teenage girls following Epstein's 2008 guilty plea. He also suggested it was possible Maxwell hid her travels with Epstein from him.

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on related charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Some members of the House Oversight Committee have floated a presidential pardon in exchange for Maxwell's cooperation in the Epstein probe, but Democrats on the panel have vehemently opposed that idea.

Separately, according to Daily Beast, a former employee of the federal prison where Ghislaine Maxwell is being held claims she received unusually favorable treatment compared to other inmates.

The ex-staffer said Maxwell allegedly had special privileges like private visits, better meals, and closer access to prison officials, including the warden, which reportedly disrupted normal prison operations and limited access for other inmates.

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