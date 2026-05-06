Three-time Grammy winner Harry Styles is reportedly being advised to consider signing a prenuptial agreement before marrying actress Zoë Kravitz, following the couple's engagement in April 2026.

Sources close to the couple told RadarOnline that the relationship, which has progressed rapidly, has prompted practical discussions about finances and long-term protection. "Those close to Harry are advising caution," an insider said. "When assets and public profiles reach this level, a prenup is seen as a sensible step rather than a cynical one."

Styles, formerly of One Direction, is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $140 million. Kravitz's net worth is reported to be around $15 million, creating a significant wealth gap that has fueled conversations about protecting Styles' assets.

Despite the financial talks, sources emphasize Styles' deep commitment to Kravitz. "He is entirely devoted—the kind of devotion where he would do anything to make the relationship work," one source said as per StyleCaster. Kravitz is described as "incredibly happy and emotionally invested," feeling "supported in a way that is steady and grounding."

READ MORE: Harry Styles Reportedly 'Pressured' Into Wedding Bells with Zoë Kravitz— Couple Spend Nights Apart Amid Engagement Buzz

The prenup discussions come after Styles reportedly spent about $1 million on Kravitz's engagement ring. Jewelry expert Chris from The Diamond Bank in Los Angeles told The Daily Mail the ring appears to be a ten-carat oval-shaped diamond set in yellow gold and likely custom-made. Estimates from other industry professionals place the ring's value between $600,000 and $800,000.

Styles and Kravitz have kept much of their relationship private but confirmed their engagement earlier this year. They have been seen at high-profile events recently, including the 2026 Met Gala and The BRIT Awards.

Meanwhile, TYLA reported that Zoë Kravitz sparked engagement rumors with Harry Styles last month after being spotted wearing a large diamond ring, reportedly confirming their plans to marry.

However, at the 2026 Met Gala, Kravitz attended without Styles, arriving with Yves Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello instead. Fans noticed she kept her engagement ring hidden in her dress pocket throughout the event, prompting speculation that she was "snubbing" Styles.

Observers and social media users reacted to his absence and her gesture, questioning why the singer was not present.

READ MORE: Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz's Engagement Accused of 'Classic Showmance' Amid Separate Lives Rumors