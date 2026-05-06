Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, were among the lead sponsors of the 2026 Met Gala, reportedly donating $10 million to help support the annual fundraiser. However, while Bezos chose to skip the red carpet amid growing negative publicity, Sánchez made a solo appearance and quickly became the dominant presence at the event.

According to reports from Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, Sánchez "commanded the kind of attention that stopped conversations, redirected traffic, and pulled the room's most powerful people straight to her table." Several insiders described her as the "gravitational center" of the gala, with celebrities, fashion designers, influencers, and donors seeking direct interaction.

"Anna [Wintour] still had the title, but Lauren had the heat," one guest said. "People weren't chasing Anna's approval—they were chasing Lauren's money."

The dynamic marks a shift in influence at high-profile events like the Met Gala. While former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour retains her power to spotlight individuals, sources indicate that proximity to Sánchez also meant access to Bezos, one of the world's wealthiest men.

"Lauren can make something happen," the source revealed. "A film financed. A brand backed. A deal made. That's a very different kind of power—and everyone in that room knew it."

Style Caster reported that the event comes after reports that Wintour referred to Bezos as the Met Gala's "bankroll." Sources told Shuter that Wintour was primarily interested in securing his financial support but did not want Bezos to become the event's contentious figurehead.

"Jeff was supposed to be the bankroll, not the headline," a source said. "Anna wanted his money. What she did not want was Jeff Bezos becoming the villain of the night before the first flashbulb even pops."

Wintour was reportedly caught off guard by the growing hostility surrounding the gala and expressed surprise that it was increasingly viewed as a symbol of excess rather than a cultural institution.

Meanwhile, Yahoo Entertaiment reported that Jeff Bezos is reportedly selling his $500 million yacht, Koru, because it is too large and costly to maintain, with annual operating expenses around $30 million. The yacht, which includes a $75 million support ship, has faced docking issues and features a mermaid sculpture of his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

The couple's early marriage has reportedly been an adjustment, though they remain highly visible at events like the Met Gala, where Bezos sponsored the gala and spent at least $15 million. A source noted organizer Anna Wintour wanted his money but not negative attention on him.