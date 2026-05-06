Conservative commentator Candace Owens has sparked fresh controversy after sharing what she claims are private messages from Charlie Kirk. The posts allege warnings about Kirk's fate and have reignited debate over the circumstances surrounding his death.

Owens shared the alleged exchange on her social media account, posting screenshots she says show Kirk expressing concern for his safety, per RadarOnline.

In one message, Owens wrote about her emotional reaction to Kirk's warnings, "I wish he were alive so I could tell him that I don't doubt him anymore. It weighs so heavily on my heart that I didn't see it sooner."

In a post shared on X, Owens said she has been plagued by vivid dreams in the days leading up to Kirk's death, describing the experience as unceasing and emotionally overwhelming.

In the screenshots, the person identified as Kirk reportedly wrote that he feared he might not live to see the end of this revolution and that he could be wiped out at any time. He added, "I dream about it all the time... like all the time."

Owens also noted an exchange in which she initially dismissed the concerns as hypothetical, "more a fear manifestation than an actualization." The sender responded: "Not really afraid of it, but I'm just telling you what I know to be true."

Following Kirk's death, Owens suggested the warnings had deeper significance, writing, "They will not get away with what they did to him," accusing unnamed individuals of participating in a "cover-up."

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, responded to Owens' allegations, strongly denying any involvement and the claims are baseless and harmful.

Despite the backlash, Owens has continued to publicly question the circumstances surrounding Kirk's death, framing herself as seeking answers. Her latest posts have gained significant attention online, sparking thousands of reactions and debate over whether her allegations point to a larger conspiracy or rely on speculation.

Separately, a report from CNN stated that Tyler Robinson, accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, appeared in court as his attorneys argued to ban cameras from the proceedings, citing concerns that media coverage could prejudice the jury.

Prosecutors, along with Kirk's widow Erika Kirk and several news outlets, argued that cameras help prevent misinformation about the high-profile case. Robinson faces charges including aggravated murder, and prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

The defense also requested to delay Robinson's preliminary hearing, claiming incomplete access to evidence, while prosecutors argued the hearing's limited purpose is to establish probable cause. Judge Tony Graf is expected to rule on both motions on May 8.