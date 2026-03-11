Media personality Lauren Sánchez is facing renewed scrutiny after claims about her past admiration for former U.S. president Bill Clinton surfaced in a lawsuit tied to a children's book dispute.

According to reporting by Radar Online, the allegations were made by yoga instructor Alanna Zabel in a legal complaint involving Sánchez's 2024 children's book The Fly Who Flew to Space. Zabel claims the book borrowed key elements from her own earlier work, Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars, and included additional personal allegations about their past friendship.

The lawsuit recounts conversations between the two women in which Sánchez allegedly spoke about her admiration for Clinton after meeting him in 2009. According to the outlet, Zabel claims that fascination even led to a nickname referencing Clinton's former White House scandal involving Monica Lewinsky.

The lawsuit describes how the nickname was used in conversations between the two. "In communications with Sánchez, Zabel sometimes used the name 'Monica' to refer to Sánchez," according to the lawsuit.

Zabel further claimed that Sánchez did not object to the comparison. The lawsuit states that Sánchez, who was married at the time to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, "seemed to have enjoyed this nickname."

READ MORE: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Seek $190K in Legal Fees from Her Brother Amid Bitter Family Feud

The complaint also alleges that Sánchez expressed strong admiration for Clinton during that period.

Zabel later described those conversations publicly. "She said (Clinton) was so sexy and mesmerizing," Zabel told Page Six. "She really wanted to meet him and get an interview ... She couldn't stop talking about Bill Clinton."

Sánchez eventually interviewed Clinton in 2010 while working for the entertainment news program Extra, a moment that some viewers reportedly interpreted as flirtatious.

The allegations surfaced as part of a broader legal dispute over Sánchez's children's book, which she released before marrying Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Zabel claims the project borrowed plot elements and themes from her own previously published book.

In the lawsuit, Zabel described the emotional toll of the situation.

She shared her frustration over the alleged plagiarism in a statement. "It's paralyzing to watch a former client with a vendetta against you who marries the richest guy in the world, then takes your heart's passion and pretends it's hers."

Zabel is seeking unspecified damages for alleged copyright infringement in federal court in California.

Attorneys representing Sánchez have rejected the claims. According to court filings, the legal team argued the accusation lacks merit.

The defense responded to the lawsuit in a filing addressing the similarities between the two works. "The Works are not similar other than the fact that they are both children's books that involve a spontaneous trip to space."

The filing further argued that Zabel does not have exclusive rights to the concept. It added that she "does not own the concept of a school-age character unexpectedly taking a trip to and from space."

The case remains ongoing as both sides continue to dispute the allegations.

READ MORE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Outrageous Date-Night Style Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons: 'This Is a Whole Crisis'