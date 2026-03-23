Jason Momoa joined thousands of residents in evacuating Oʻahu's North Shore after historic flooding struck the Hawaiian island, forcing families from their homes and leaving communities struggling.

The 46-year-old actor, known for his roles in "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones," shared updates on social media, reassuring fans that he and his family were safe despite losing power during the storms.

"We're safe for now but there's a lot of people who weren't, so sending all of our love," Momoa wrote on Instagram.

According to US Magazine, the actor described the North Shore as "pretty gnarly right now," urging residents to stay safe as heavy rains and flooding continued to impact the area.

Thousands of people were affected, with evacuation orders issued for roughly 5,500 residents north of Honolulu. More than 2,000 homes remained without power as the storms battered the island.

Governor Josh Green warned that conditions were still dangerous due to saturated ground, saying even minimal rainfall could trigger additional flooding, road closures, and property damage. Officials estimated that total damages, including roads, homes, airports, and a hospital in Maui, could top $1 billion.

🇺🇸 Jason Momoa and his family just barely escaped the massive storm slamming Hawaii’s North Shore.



Power’s out for thousands, people are trapped.



He’s safe for now but said: “We’re breathing out… just loving and hopefully everyone’s safe."pic.twitter.com/sMUPD35eEG — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 23, 2026

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona Distribute Meals

Despite the chaos, Momoa and his girlfriend, Adria Arjona, took time to help the community, distributing more than 200 meals to families affected by the floods, Fox News reported.

"We spent time on the west side, just trying to show love, bring some food, and remind our community that we see you, we stand with you, and you're not alone," Momoa said. "That's what aloha is. It's showing up for each other when it matters most."

Images shared by the actor showed debris along beaches, damaged roads, and the ongoing efforts to rescue and support displaced residents.

According to local authorities, over 200 people were rescued, and several were treated for hypothermia. In one extreme instance, residents had to be evacuated using bulldozers after floodwaters rose over a road near Waialua.

Momoa also highlighted plans to organize a fundraiser to assist those impacted, filming an event space and encouraging followers to donate.

"Mahalo to Ko Olina and Hawaiian counsel helping put together a fundraiser soon. Stay tuned to help donate, we still got to get through this weekend. Stay safe all my aloha," he wrote.