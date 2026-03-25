Former "The Price Is Right" model Holly Hallstrom is speaking out about her experiences with late host Bob Barker, alleging he retaliated against employees who refused to support him during a sexual harassment case.

Hallstrom detailed her claims in connection with the new docuseries Dirty Rotten Scandals, which explores allegations tied to the long-running game show The Price Is Right, according to Page Six.

Hallstrom said she initially planned to tell her story independently before becoming involved in the documentary. She described her original intention. "My plan was to find a journalist and tell them the whole story from my experience," the 73-year-old tells the outlet.

She continued outlining her approach. "And that was it — just put it out there once," she says. "It would be there for anyone to see."

The report notes that her plans shifted after journalist David Kushner connected her with filmmakers working on a project tied to the #MeToo movement and the show's history.

Hallstrom explained how that collaboration evolved. "David hooked me up with these people who were doing a documentary on the history of the MeToo movement, and the 'Price Is Right's place in that history," Hallstrom explains.

She added further context about the project's direction. "But after they started looking at just 'The Price Is Right,' they said, 'We've got to do a documentary just on 'The Price Is Right.' There's so much there.'"

Per the New York Post, Hallstrom who was fired from the show in 1995, has long disputed the stated reason for her termination. She claims she and other models lost their jobs after refusing to testify on Barker's behalf in a 1994 sexual harassment lawsuit filed by fellow model Dian Parkinson.

She described the legal battle that followed her dismissal. "Bob Barker slapped that bogus lawsuit on me and dragged me through court for ten years until I had nothing left," she says.

She also reflected on how she believes Barker would have acted if he were still alive. "If he was alive, he would do it again in a heartbeat."

In the interview, Hallstrom offered a broader assessment of Barker's behavior. She elaborated on her perspective.

"Hate is such a strong word. There's a very specific reason I do not dwell on him," she explains. "And that was because Bob Barker was mean. There are a lot of people in Hollywood in positions of power that are ruthless and deceitful. But he was also mean."

She continued with more pointed allegations. "He was cruel and he was viciously vindictive. He wasn't happy just firing you and you lose your job and your income and your house and your career and your reputation. He wanted to destroy you. And so many people lost their jobs because they did not lie under oath. And that's why I strongly dislike him."

Hallstrom also addressed public perception of Barker at the time. She explained how the narrative was shaped. "As far as the public opinion went, the public had heard 90 percent of Barker's side of the story and almost nothing of ours," she notes.

She added further context. "So there would be no reason for them not to believe that he was the Santa Claus that they believed him to be."

Hallstrom suggested that any response from Barker's supporters could reopen old disputes. She issued a warning about potential fallout. "If they opened up that door, we would just drive a truckload of court documents and testimonies backed with proof, evidence and videotape," she tells the outlet.

She concluded with a final remark. "Remember, it's on videotape. That would be a very foolish mistake for them to make."

Barker, who hosted the show for decades before his death in 2023 at age 99, has not responded to the renewed allegations.

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