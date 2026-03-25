Zac Clark, the beloved Season 16 Bachelorette winner turned addiction recovery advocate, just revealed an unexpected part of his nightly routine, and it has nothing to do with marathon training or meditation.

It is a free browser puzzle game called Blocky Blast.

In a recent sit-down with Forbes' Talks Shop series, Clark opened up about the daily habits that keep him grounded as CEO of Release Recovery, his behavioral healthcare organization with about 125 employees.

The conversation covered everything from his morning cold brew ritual to his love of compression socks. But it was his answer about winding down at night that caught fans off guard.

Clark described his ideal evening as one that includes contrast therapy at a spot called Bathhouse in New York City, followed by reflective writing, meditation, and putting his phone away by 9 p.m.

But then he got real about what actually happens on the less-than-perfect nights.

He admitted that on a "bad night," he finds himself glued to Blocky Blast, a free block puzzle game available on Poki, playing round after round with the phone in his face until the moment he finally decides to call it a night.

The admission is pretty funny coming from someone whose entire life is built around discipline and structure. Clark works 12- to 13-hour days, trains for marathons, and fills whatever gaps are left with coffee, meetings, and recovery advocacy.

He wakes up at 6 a.m., drinks water immediately, and on a good morning fits in prayer, meditation, and a run before the day takes over.

The guy has completed 17 marathons. And yet, when the wheels come off at the end of a long day, he is doing the same thing millions of people do: staring at his phone playing a puzzle game instead of going to sleep.

Clark founded Release Recovery in 2017 after his own journey through addiction and rehabilitation.

He has spoken openly about hitting rock bottom in 2011 and being given the gift of treatment that changed his life.

The organization has since grown from what he describes as "a couple of people and a coffee pot and a dream" into a full-service behavioral healthcare operation with around 125 employees.

Through the Release Recovery Foundation, he has raised over $1 million to provide treatment scholarships for underserved communities.

He has also used his platform from The Bachelorette to advocate for mental health and sobriety on a national level, something he continues to do through his podcast and public appearances.

"Authenticity is undefeated," Clark told Forbes during the same interview, reflecting on what he learned from his time on the show.

That authenticity clearly extends to admitting when the evening meditation gets replaced by one more round of clearing blocks.

It is the kind of small, honest detail that makes someone like Clark feel less like a public figure and more like the rest of us, happy to indulge in something that is not always about optimizing and just lets you relax.