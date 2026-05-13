Former President Barack Obama's recent appearance on Stephen Colbert's late-night show has reignited tensions with current President Donald Trump, leading to an intense public meltdown and sparking debate over legal and political contradictions.

According to Atlanta Black Star, though Obama did not mention Trump by name during the interview, his pointed remarks about the state of modern politics and warnings against politicizing the Justice Department were widely interpreted as critiques of the current administration.

"The bar has changed," Obama said, adding, "I think that you could perform significantly better than some folks that we've seen." He emphasized that the attorney general should serve as the people's lawyer, not the president's personal adviser.

In response, Trump launched a barrage of attacks, revisiting criticisms of Obama's handling of the Iran nuclear deal. Trump accused Obama of empowering Iran at the expense of U.S. allies, calling him the greatest SUCKER of them all and disparaging the $1.7 billion settlement paid to Iran in 2016.

Trump rants: Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit “pay dirt” when Barack Hussein Obama became President…



They finally found the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak… pic.twitter.com/wYLUNobKuK — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 10, 2026

Trump's reaction escalated on social media, posting 55 times within an hour, with 17 posts targeting Obama. Among the allegations were claims that Obama and U.S. intelligence agencies orchestrated covert operations to undermine Trump's 2016 presidential campaign—accusations described as bigger than Watergate by Trump's camp. He demanded arrests for treason and sedition against former administration officials.

Critics quickly pointed out the irony that Trump, convicted on 34 felony counts, had previously argued before the Supreme Court that presidents have broad immunity from prosecution for official acts. The court affirmed presidential immunity for official powers but clarified it does not protect against charges for unofficial or private actions. Now, Trump is pushing to prosecute a former president, a stance many see as contradictory and politically motivated.

Observers noted the response reflects Trump's consistent strategy of attacking political opponents regardless of factual accuracy to energize his base. "Reality doesn't matter as long as you're attacking Obama, Biden, or the Clintons," one commentator said.

Meanwhile, a report from WTOP said that Barack Obama met with Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico in Austin to boost his campaign ahead of the upcoming election. Obama also met with Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa during the visit, signaling support for younger Democratic candidates in key races.

The meeting included a lunch at a taco shop and is seen as part of Obama's broader effort to highlight emerging Democratic leaders. Talarico's campaign, which promotes a progressive Christian platform, has gained national attention but faces an uphill battle in traditionally Republican Texas.

He is expected to face either Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton or Sen. John Cornyn in the general election after the GOP primary runoff.