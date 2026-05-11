Meghan Markle posted a rare family photo of Prince Harry and their son Archie to celebrate the boy's seventh birthday, reigniting discussions about privacy and sparking a flurry of comments about Harry's hair.

Per Atlanta Black Star, the Duchess of Sussex shared two previously unseen images on Instagram. One showed baby Archie asleep on Prince Harry's chest under a white blanket, while the other featured Archie walking hand-in-hand with his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, along the beach.

"7 years later... happy birthday to our sweet boy," Meghan wrote.

The post drew mixed reactions. Some social media users questioned why the couple continues to obscure their children's faces yet share selective family moments. Others focused on the appearance of Harry's hair in the photos, with critics suggesting the images might be digitally altered, according to Daily Mail report.

"Either photo shop or AI. That photo is a fake. Harry's hair was never that thick or that dark since he's been with Megan," one commenter wrote. Another added, "Too obviously photoshopped."

Supporters clarified that the photo was taken shortly after Archie's birth in 2019, before reports of Harry's thinning hair emerged.

Some viewers noticed Harry wearing the same shirt in this photo as in another image Meghan shared for Princess Lilibet's birthday in June 2025. This led to speculation that a doll was used in place of the child in some posts — a claim others disputed.

June 4 2025, Meghan Markle shared the sepia colored image of Prince Harry allegedly posing with a doll we are supposed to believe is “Lili” May 6 2026 Meghan Markle released a colored altered image...

The Sussexes have maintained a careful approach to sharing family moments, often showing glimpses of their children without fully revealing their faces. According to Meghan, protecting privacy for Archie and Lilibet is about drawing proper boundaries rather than hiding everything from the world.

On his part, Harry has openly admitted his desire to shield his kids from the media gaze, based on his own upbringing in the limelight of the press. He likened royal life to living in a zoo and expressed his wish to break the cycle for his family.

This recent birthday post comes amid ongoing challenges for Harry, including legal issues involving Sentebale, a charity he co-founded, and reported tensions with King Charles, who has reportedly met Princess Lilibet only once.

Despite these pressures, Meghan and Harry continue to manage their narrative carefully, even as online attention turns a personal tribute into debate over details like hair and clothing.