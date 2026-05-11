The 2026 Met Gala spotlighted Nicole Kidman and her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, who made her highly anticipated red carpet debut at 17. However, sources say the glamorous event highlighted deeper family tensions amid Kidman's ongoing split from Keith Urban.

Insiders told the Daily Mail that Urban was deeply hurt by the mother-daughter appearance, which some interpreted as a public message about Sunday Rose's current loyalties. "They're icing him out," said one source. "He feels disrespected and cast aside by his own daughters."

The reported strain follows Sunday Rose allegedly unfollowing Urban on Instagram, intensifying rumors of a family divide. "The Met Gala scene was very hurtful," a source said. "It was a public statement for Sunday. She's definitely on her mom's side."

Kidman reportedly retained primary custody of the couple's daughters after their January divorce, with Urban receiving visitation on alternate weekends and certain holidays. The custody arrangement reflects Kidman's wish to keep her daughters close following her own emotional divorce from Tom Cruise years ago.

Read more: Keith Urban Reportedly 'Turned Into a Different Person' Amid Divorce Drama with Nicole Kidman

Rumors of Urban's dating life have also reportedly fueled family friction. The country singer was linked to younger artists Maggie Baugh and Karley Scott Collins after touring together, though both denied romantic involvement. Sources claim the speculation upset Sunday Rose and her sister Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, with one insider saying the girls are now completely team Nicole.

Sunday Rose has publicly praised Kidman, calling her my biggest inspiration in life in a recent Elle Australia interview, without mentioning Urban. Meanwhile, fans noted Urban briefly reappeared on Sunday Rose's Instagram following list after initially being unfollowed.

Despite the turmoil, sources close to Urban say he is focused on maintaining his relationships with his daughters and avoiding further drama. "Keith saw his daughter in her dress and thought she was absolutely beautiful," one insider said per The BLAST. Urban reportedly understands that he and Kidman will continue sharing milestones like weddings and birthdays in the future.

Both Kidman and Urban are said to be trying to protect their daughters from being deeply involved in the fallout of their separation, despite ongoing public speculation about the family dynamic.

Read more: Keith Urban 'Shaken' by Split From Nicole Kidman, Now Looking to Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Conscious Uncoupling' Blueprint: Report