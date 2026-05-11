During his four-day state visit to the United States in late April, King Charles III delivered a widely praised address to the U.S. Congress, emphasizing the enduring importance of the U.S.-U.K. alliance and expressing gratitude to the American people.

However, analysts and political insiders say Charles used subtle, coded language in his speech to signal utter disdain for former President Donald Trump, particularly targeting Trump's views on NATO, executive power, and environmental policies.

"There is a long tradition of coded language in speeches like this," one source told RadarOnline. "The emphasis on enduring alliances was widely read as a counterpoint to recent skepticism toward NATO. It was not confrontational but precise — the kind of message that signals disagreement without breaking protocol."

The source added that Charles' personal opposition to Trump's policies, especially on environmental issues, lent weight to the diplomatic criticism embedded in the speech.

Another political insider noted a contrast between the speech's warm tone and its underlying political messages. "Certain lines carried clear political weight for those listening closely," the insider said.

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Among the pointed remarks, Charles subtly reminded Trump that executive power is subject to checks and balances, a statement that drew a standing ovation mainly from Democrats in attendance.

Per Stylecaster, Charles also reaffirmed his strong support for Ukraine, contrasting with Trump's more cautious approach to the conflict. On environmental concerns, Charles described it as a shared responsibility between the U.S. and U.K. to safeguard nature, our most precious and irreplaceable asset, referencing Trump's withdrawal of the U.S. from several international climate agreements.

The speech marked a notable moment in U.S.-U.K. relations during King Charles' first state visit to the United States as monarch.

In separate news, Express reported that King Charles III received positive public feedback marking three years since his Coronation, with a Daily Express poll showing a strong majority of respondents believe he is doing a good job as monarch. Out of nearly 3,500 votes, most supported his reign, praising his dedication despite health challenges and continued royal duties.

The article also highlighted public approval of his recent diplomatic trip to the U.S., where he delivered well-received speeches and strengthened his reputation as an effective royal figure. Supporters described his reign as positive for the monarchy, while a smaller portion of respondents remained critical or unsure.

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