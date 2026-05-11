Diane Keaton was remembered with love and heartbreak this Mother's Day as her daughter, Dexter Keaton, shared an emotional tribute marking the first holiday since the actress' death.

On May 10, Dexter posted a collection of personal photos on Instagram showing special moments with her mother through the years. The pictures included childhood memories at the beach, quiet family moments in a garden, and a touching image from Dexter's 2021 wedding day, where Keaton hugged and kissed her daughter.

"First Mother's Day without you," Dexter wrote in the emotional caption. "I miss you more than words can say. Missing her voice, her hugs, her presence, and everything that made her home. I love you, Mom."

Keaton died on Oct. 11, 2025, at age 79 after a bacterial pneumonia infection. Her passing shocked many fans and friends, especially because her family kept her health struggles private during her final months, Page Six reported.

According to previous reports, Keaton's condition worsened suddenly before her death. Family members later said she spent her final days surrounded by loved ones away from the public eye.

Diane Keaton's Daughter Remembers Her on First Mother's Day Since Her Death: 'Miss You More Than Words Can Say' https://t.co/vD2lcoWJ94 — People (@people) May 11, 2026

Dexter Keaton Remembers Late Mom

The touching Mother's Day tribute gave fans another glimpse into the close bond Keaton shared with her children.

Although the Hollywood icon never married, she became a mother later in life after adopting Dexter in 1996 and her son, Duke Keaton, in 2001. She raised both children as a single parent while balancing her successful acting career.

In earlier interviews, Keaton spoke openly about becoming a mother in her 50s. According to People, she once admitted she never felt fully prepared for parenthood but eventually decided to take the leap.

"Motherhood was not an urge I couldn't resist," she previously shared. "It was more like a thought I'd been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in."

Even though Dexter and Duke mostly stayed out of the spotlight, they occasionally appeared beside their mother at major events.

In 2022, both children supported Keaton during her Hand & Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. When asked what it meant to have her children there, the actress answered simply: "Everything."

Dexter has continued honoring her mother in recent months. Earlier this year, she shared another tribute on what would have been Keaton's 80th birthday, including photos, a memorial tattoo, and a manicure inspired by her mother's famous black-and-white style.