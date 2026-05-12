Newly filed court documents reveal the bitter nature of the ongoing divorce battle between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and estranged husband Paul "PK" Kemsley through heated text exchanges. The messages detail disputes over finances, parenting and their Encino mansion, which is reportedly facing foreclosure.

According to the filings obtained by RadarOnline, the couple's relationship has become increasingly strained as they argue over mounting financial troubles tied to their multimillion-dollar home. Paul blames Dorit for creating financial instability during their marriage, pointing to growing pressure from mortgage obligations and foreclosure-related issues.

He accuses her of making extravagant luxury purchases totaling nearly $300,000 on designer brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Hermès, with spending reported in cities including Paris, Las Vegas, and Melbourne. "The expenditure is incredibly troubling," Paul wrote in one message, alleging Dorit spent literally hundreds of thousands on clothes.

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The text messages also reveal deep disagreements over parenting. Dorit accused Paul of being absent from their children's lives for two years and urged him through the texts to become more involved.

Frustrated by the ongoing conflict, Dorit told Paul, "At this point, it's time to bring this to a close and finalize our divorce," as per News Break. Paul responded by blaming Dorit for the separation and worsening financial situation, highlighting her excessive spending as a key issue.

Both parties appear emotionally drained by their disputes. Dorit voiced her exasperation with the lengthy back-and-forth conversations, saying she was not interested in reading a long, drawn out text message, while Paul voiced his concerns with Dorit's spending habits as foreclosure threats mounted.

The divorce proceedings are still underway as the couple fights over money, parenting arrangements, and the fate of their Encino property. These newly revealed text exchanges show how fractured their relationship has become behind closed doors and shed light on the emotional and financial turmoil fueling their legal battle.

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