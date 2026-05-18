Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about finding new love while continuing her difficult battle with stage 4 cancer, sharing that her new boyfriend accepted her honestly and fully from the very beginning.

During a recent episode of the "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that she met a new man after changing her Hinge dating location to San Antonio, Texas. Mellencamp described him as a "nice country boy" and said their relationship has made her feel like a teenager again, TMZ reported.

The reality star explained that she was completely honest with him before they even met in person. She told him about her ongoing stage 4 cancer fight, including her hair loss and health struggles, but said he stayed supportive and caring.

Mellencamp shared that the two spend hours talking on the phone every night and that his kindness has stood out to her after difficult dating experiences in the past.

"The thing that I like the most about him is he makes me laugh," she said on the podcast.

👀 Teddi Mellencamp reveals new romance after her divorce from Edwin Arroyave. https://t.co/ixZemji5Mt



Credit: iHeart Radio / Two T's In A Pod pic.twitter.com/lWugYez2en — TMZ (@TMZ) May 18, 2026

Teddi Mellencamp Gets Support

The new romance comes during a deeply emotional time in her life. Mellencamp filed for divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave in November 2024 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple share three children together: Cruz, Slate and Dove. At the same time, Mellencamp has continued speaking openly about her health journey.

The 44-year-old was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, and the cancer later spread to her lungs and brain. Last year, she underwent emergency brain surgery.

Recently, Mellencamp bravely showed fans the scars from that surgery by posting photos of her shaved head on Instagram.

According to PageSix, in the images, she revealed the marks left from the operation while also sharing older photos of her long blond hair.

"This is a question for all my cancer friends out there," she said in an Instagram video while discussing her changing appearance.

"The hair is too long for the wigs and I'm sick of the wigs. But like, what are we supposed to do here?"

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly filled the comments with support, encouraging her to embrace her short hairstyle instead of hiding it.

Mellencamp later shared a lighthearted video of her son Cruz trying to style her hair, joking that he made her look like "one of the Paul brothers."