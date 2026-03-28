Hundreds of airport security workers got an unexpected boost this week after Tyler Perry handed out $1,000 gift cards to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The surprise came on Friday, March 27, as many TSA workers continue to struggle without pay during an ongoing partial government shutdown. In total, about 250 officers received the gift cards, offering some relief during a difficult time.

The shutdown, which began on Feb. 14, has left thousands of TSA employees across the country without regular paychecks. Many have faced serious financial stress, with some reportedly sleeping in their cars or selling plasma to cover basic needs.

According to Yahoo, more than 480 officers have already quit because they could no longer afford to work without pay.

Tyler Perry attempted to hand out a substantial amount of cash to TSA agents & was told agents can’t accept gifts while being on the job via @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/zNHHSZE64z — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 27, 2026

Tyler Perry Follows Rules to Deliver Aid to TSA Workers

Perry first tried to help a day earlier by bringing cash directly to the airport. However, federal ethics rules stopped TSA officers from accepting money on the spot. Determined to follow the rules, Perry returned the next day after coordinating with officials. This time, the gifts were approved and distributed properly.

Union leader Aaron Barker, who represents TSA officers in Georgia, confirmed the process followed legal guidelines.

"It went through the legal process through TSA," he said, making clear that the effort was carefully handled, People reported.

The timing of the gesture was meaningful. It came on what should have been payday for many workers, who instead are still waiting for missed wages. Nationwide, TSA officers have lost nearly $1 billion in pay since the shutdown began.

The impact is also being felt by travelers. Staffing shortages have caused callout rates as high as 40% to 50% at major airports. Meanwhile, efforts to resolve the shutdown are still ongoing. A funding proposal passed in the Senate but was later rejected in the House, keeping the situation uncertain.

However, Donald Trump announced plans to use existing funds to pay TSA workers through an executive order. Employees could begin receiving pay again as soon as March 30.