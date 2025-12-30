The man accusing Tyler Perry of sexual assault is responding to newly surfaced text messages that some critics say undermine his claims.

Mario Rodriguez, who filed a lawsuit against the filmmaker last week, said the messages do not erase what he alleges happened and should not be used to discredit survivors.

Rodriguez, a model and actor who appeared briefly in Perry's 2016 film "Boo! A Madea Halloween," filed the lawsuit on Dec. 25.

He accuses Perry, 56, of sexual assault, sexual battery, and making unwanted sexual advances while promising acting opportunities.

In a statement shared on Dec. 29, Rodriguez directly addressed the messages that recently became public.

"I want to briefly respond to what's being said about me right now," Rodriguez said.

He explained that people are focusing on texts where he appeared polite, thankful, or emotionally open and are using them against him.

"When someone has influence over your career, your income, your future, you don't feel free," he said. "Survivors often stay cordial."

Rodriguez added that reaching out for help during hard times does not mean abuse did not occur.

He said the messages were sent when he was in a vulnerable place. According to Rodriguez, financial help or continued contact can be part of an unhealthy power dynamic. "That does not mean abuse didn't happen," he said.

The text messages, viewed by People, appear to show Rodriguez calling Perry a "friend" and thanking him for support as recently as Thanksgiving 2024.

Tyler Perry's alleged text messages with his sexual battery accuser Mario Rodriguez seem to show the other man asking Perry for money prior to filing a lawsuit against him.



In one message, Rodriguez allegedly wrote, "I love you and I thank you for everything. I appreciate you to the moon." Other messages show him discussing health problems and money struggles.

Rodriguez addressed this directly, saying that money or support after alleged abuse does not cancel out harm. "The existence of financial assistance does not disprove harm," he said, adding that such situations are common for people who feel trapped or scared.

Perry's attorney, Alex Spiro, has strongly denied the claims. He previously called the lawsuit "nothing but a $77 million money grab scam."

Rodriguez is seeking $77 million in damages. Perry has denied all allegations made by Rodriguez, as well as similar claims filed earlier this year by another actor, Derek Dixon, CBS News reported.

Rodriguez is represented by attorney Jonathan J. Delshad, who also represents Dixon. Delshad has said the cases against Perry are ongoing and have not been dismissed, even as they move between courts.

In his statement, Rodriguez said his goal in speaking out was not attention, but clarity. He stressed that kindness, gratitude, or silence should never be mistaken for consent.

"Survivors often do what they need to do to survive," he said, asking the public to look beyond the surface of the messages and consider the full context.