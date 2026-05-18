Former President George W. Bush has explained why he has not publicly criticized Barack Obama, saying it could jeopardize his close relationship with Michelle Obama. The rare bond between Bush and Michelle Obama has become a notable example of civility across political divides.

According to Atlanta Black Star, during an interview on NBC's "Today' show with Hoda Kotb, Bush explained that although he has sometimes felt tempted to engage in political disputes after leaving office, he consciously chooses to avoid public attacks on his successors. "If I did, Michelle Obama would not be my friend," Bush joked, referencing the significance of their relationship.

The friendship first gained widespread attention following their warm interactions at the 2018 funeral of Senator John McCain, where they shared candy and light-hearted moments. Their connection, marked by genuine laughter and affection at public events, continues to surprise many given their differing political backgrounds—Bush, a center-right Republican, and Michelle Obama, a center-left Democrat.

Bush later recounted the story behind the now-viral moment when he slipped Michelle Obama an Altoid mint during a ceremony. He said he was unaware the interaction had drawn widespread attention until his daughter Jenna Bush Hager informed him that he was trending. He believes their friendship resonates because it shows Americans that political opponents can interact with warmth and respect.

This bond, which dates back at least to 2016 when they were photographed holding hands at a memorial service for police officers in Dallas, stands as a powerful contrast to the often divisive political climate today.

Jenna Bush Hager has also spoken about the friendship, joking about her father's fondness for Michelle Obama and noting how often he inquires about her when speaking with Barack Obama.

Some members of the public have called on Bush to speak out more about politics, but his choice to rise above partisan wars for the sake of personal respect presents another side of public discourse. The defense of the Obamas by Bush, such as stopping the gossip about their divorce in 2025, shows that he indeed holds them in high esteem.

Meanwhile, a coverage from Statesman said that Barack Obama made a surprise campaign stop in Texas to support Democratic candidates James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Democrats hope Obama's popularity can energize voters, while Republicans are also using his appearance to rally their base. Although Texas remains a difficult state for Democrats to win, Obama's visit boosted national attention and fundraising opportunities for both candidates.