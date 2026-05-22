Actor Brad Pitt has sparked public outrage after skipping his daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt's graduation from Spelman College, fueling ongoing tensions stemming from his prolonged divorce with actress Angelina Jolie.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Pitt was notably absent from the ceremony on Sunday, where Zahara, 21, graduated and introduced herself publicly as "Zahara Jolie," signaling a distancing from her father. Angelina Jolie attended the event along with Zahara's siblings Pax and Knox, while Maddox, Shiloh, and Vivienne were unable to attend for undisclosed reasons.

The absence comes amid a bitter custody and family struggle following the couple's highly publicized eight-year divorce. Several of Pitt's children have reportedly dropped his last name over the years, deepening the estrangement between the actor and his family.

Adding to the controversy, Pitt was recently photographed attending the Mercedes-AMG world premiere at Los Angeles' Sixth Street Bridge with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 33, who is nearly half his age, per People. The couple appeared affectionate and engaged, holding hands and interlocking arms. Pitt wore a brown suit while de Ramon donned a red strapless dress.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at the Mercedes-AMG World Premiere held at Sixth Street Bridge 📸@gettyimages



Jacob Elordi also attended the event pic.twitter.com/GddmT1Ft91 — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) May 20, 2026

Fans and critics quickly took to social media to express disappointment and anger over Pitt's absence from such a significant family milestone. Comments ranged from calling him a "deadbeat father" to blaming Angelina Jolie for the fractured family dynamics.

A source close to the situation told TMZ that nothing prevented Pitt from attending or contacting Zahara before her graduation. Meanwhile, Pitt and Jolie remain embroiled in a legal battle over their French winery, Château Miraval. Pitt is suing Jolie over the unauthorized sale of her half of the estate for $67 million to a Russian oligarch. The trial is scheduled for early 2027.

In separate news, Far Out magazine reported that Angelina Jolie once revealed she had to beg for her role as police officer Amelia Donaghy in the 1999 thriller "The Bone Collector", starring opposite Denzel Washington. At the time, she was still an emerging actress and not yet a full A-list star.

Jolie said she was deeply committed to the role and nervous during her meeting with Washington, who had final approval over the casting. Despite initial doubts, he ultimately approved her, securing her place in the film.

The role became an important stepping stone in her career, helping lead into her breakout Oscar-winning performance in Girl, Interrupted the same year.