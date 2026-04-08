Netflix has set "One Piece" season 3 for 2027 and will also release a Lego animated special tied to the franchise.

The streamer confirmed the third season on Tuesday and gave it the title "One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta." Netflix did not announce a specific premiere date, but it said the live-action series will return in 2027.

The new title points to the next major story arc from Eiichiro Oda's manga and signals where the live-action adaptation is headed next. Netflix said the main cast will return, including Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, and Taz Skylar, according to Deadline.

The Alabasta arc follows the Straw Hat crew as they travel to a desert kingdom caught in political turmoil and on the brink of civil war. The story centers on Princess Vivi, the rebel uprising, and Crocodile, a powerful enemy whose plans threaten the kingdom's future. It is one of the manga's most important early sagas and includes major battles, higher stakes, and a key turning point for the crew.

Along with the season 3 news, Netflix revealed a Lego animated special based on "One Piece." The special will be released on Sept. 29, 2026, and will present the story in a Lego format designed as a comedy-driven project.

The Lego special is being made with the LEGO Group, Shueisha, and Atomic. The project marks another expansion of the franchise on Netflix, following the success of the live-action series and the platform's broader investment in the property, IGN reported.

Netflix is also developing a separate anime project called "THE ONE PIECE." The company first announced the series in 2023, saying WIT Studio will produce it and that it will begin with the East Blue saga.

That gives Netflix three different "One Piece" projects in its pipeline: the live-action series, the new anime reboot, and the Lego special. The company has used the franchise to build a wider audience around one of the most popular manga and anime brands in the world.

The 2027 release window suggests that season 3 is still early in production. Netflix has not shared filming details or a precise launch date, but the announcement confirms the live-action series will continue after its first two seasons, as per Netflix.