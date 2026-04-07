Fans are still trying to get some clarity after the information that came out regarding the last days of Todd Meadows, a deckhand on the show "Deadliest Catch," who died suddenly.

The Discovery Channel show has been on the air since 2005 and has shown the dangerous realities of Alaskan crab fishing, where crews have to deal with bad weather, huge waves, and dangerous working conditions. While danger has always been part of the show's identity, Meadows' death on Feb. 25 has cast a somber spotlight on the risks faced by those on board.

According to reporting from Atlanta Black Star, Meadows, a relatively new crew member, was working aboard the Aleutian Lady when the fatal incident occurred during filming. The deckhand, who joined the vessel in May 2025, was reportedly sorting crabs inside a shellfish pot in the Bering Sea when he went overboard.

A fellow deckhand and cast member, Trey John Green III, described the chaotic moments that followed in an interview cited by the outlet. In his statement, "We're like, 'Holy crap, he's gonna sink to the bottom. We're not gonna have any way to get this pot back up," he said.

Further describing the rescue attempt, his remarks were , "Green said he saw Meadows climb out of the crab pot and swim in water that was only one or two degrees above freezing." He added, "it took a rescue member about four minutes to get Meadows out of the water," but by then, his body was already "lifeless."

Authorities later confirmed Meadows' cause of death. According to a report cited by TMZ, it was ruled as "drowning with probable hypothermia" due to "submersion of body in cold water."

The tragic circumstances prompted an outpouring of grief online, though some reactions reflected unease. " How heartbreaking. Bless him." Another response read, "I'm so sorry this happened. Rest in heavenly peace, Todd. A young life taken way too soon."

A third commenter questioned the findings, writing, "Not necessarily obvious what caused his death until it's investigated. What if he was hit over the head, which caused him to fall in? What if he has a heart attack, which caused him to fall in?"

Captain Rick Shelford publicly confirmed Meadows' death days later. "We lost our brother, Todd Meadows ... was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family." He continued, "His smile was contagious... Rest easy brother, till we meet again."

Meadows' mother also shared concerns about how his story might be portrayed. "We don't want to see any footage from the accident and do not want Discovery to air any of that footage or make money off of our son's death. We hope they only air good things of Todd on that boat."

As production wraps on the show's latest season, it remains unclear how — or if — Meadows' final moments will be depicted, leaving fans with lingering questions about a tragedy that unfolded in one of television's most dangerous workplaces.