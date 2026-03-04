Deadliest Catch deckhand Todd Meadows has died after falling overboard in the Bering Sea, officials confirmed. He was 25.

A spokesperson for the US Coast Guard said that on Feb. 25, just after 5 pm local time, watch standers at the Arctic District command center in Juneau, Alaska, were alerted by the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady.

The crew reported that Meadows had fallen into the water about 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor, Page Six reported.

According to the Coast Guard, crew members pulled Meadows from the sea about 10 minutes later. He was unresponsive. They gave first aid and tried to resuscitate him, but their efforts were not successful. His body was later transported to Dutch Harbor.

The Coast Guard said it is investigating the incident, as it does with all marine accidents, to determine what happened and whether safety steps need to change.

Captain Rick Shelford confirmed the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post, calling it "the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea."

He described Meadows, the newest member of the crew, as family. "Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family," Shelford wrote. "His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone's respect right away."

Crew Mourns Todd Meadows' Passing

According to USA Today, Shelford also shared personal memories. "His smile was contagious," he said, adding that the crew will always remember hearing Meadows laugh on deck.

He noted that Meadows deeply loved his children and worked hard to provide for them.

"We ask that you lift Todd's children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts," Shelford wrote. "Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew and this brotherhood."

The Bering Sea, where the tragedy occurred, is known for freezing temperatures, strong winds and rough waters. It is considered one of the most dangerous fishing areas in the world.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which airs the long-running series, also released a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support Meadows' three sons and help cover funeral expenses.