Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon Noem, have sparked controversy following the emergence of reported direct messages and claims from a fetish model, raising questions about personal conduct and financial behavior.

The situation centers on claims made by Nicole Raccagno, who alleges she engaged in years of communication with Bryon Noem, including exchanges that reportedly involved financial support and personal requests. The claims, first detailed by RadarOnline, describe a pattern of messaging and spending that has since drawn widespread attention.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Raccagno described Noem's behavior in a recent interview.

"Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous breasts," she said, referring to her appearance.

Further allegations included claims of financial support for cosmetic procedures. "He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs. He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride," Raccagno said.

The model also detailed what she described as frequent communication between them. The model said she last spoke to Bryon at the beginning of March, when he messaged her, saying, "Would love to marry you."

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Additional messages cited in reports suggest expressions of affection. He began sending her money and gushing messages, including one reading, "You're the one that I love."

According to Raccagno, the congressman was also interested in copying the style of dress. She described their interactions during video calls, stating, "He said he liked a pink thong. He would say, 'I have one.' He would just say he likes pink, that he wants to be a bimbo like me."

The claims also included details about Noem's alleged preferences. Raccagno said she was not surprised by his behavior, adding, "I think he's a gentleman. He has some kinks, but, guess what, everybody does."

Despite the personal nature of the revelations, Raccagno characterized her role as transactional. While describing her perspective on the interactions, she said, "I don't judge. You're paying some of my bills, so yeah, whatever makes you happy."

She also addressed her awareness of Noem's marital status. Raccagno said she was initially unaware of his background, adding, "I don't follow politics, I'm selling a fantasy."

The reports have not included direct public comment from Bryon Noem addressing the specific allegations. However, a representative for Kristi Noem issued a response. Kristi's representative said she was "devastated" and that her family was "blindsided," while requesting privacy.

No one has tried to confirm these messages' authenticity or comment on this incident beyond what the media has reported.