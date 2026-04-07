Kendra Duggar reportedly went to extreme lengths to secure the release of her husband, Joseph Duggar, after his arrest on child molestation charges.

Facing a $600,000 bond in Bay County, Florida, the mother of four reportedly sold personal possessions and converted the couple's Tontitown, Arkansas, home into a rental property in order to raise the required funds.

A source familiar with the situation told Radar Online that Kendra and Joseph discussed selling a range of items, including trailers, a four-wheeler, a pressure washer, a wood splitter, and a waterproof tarp, to cover part of the bond.

"Kendra literally did some heavy lifting to help secure the money for Joseph's freedom, moving all the possessions out of their home to use it as a rental property," the source said, emphasizing the extent of her sacrifices.

READ MORE; Duggar Family Claims 'Satan' Is Behind 'Witch Hunt' Joseph and Kendra's Arrests, Points to Old Warnings About 'The Enemy'

Kendra, who had been living separately from the family home following her own arrest, reportedly expressed the physical toll of the effort. In a March 25 phone call with Joseph, she told him, "I couldn't move after moving the stuff downstairs" and said her body felt "like a weighted blanket."

She also asked for prayers for her health, admitting, "I've just been really, really fatigued in the last two days." The source noted that Kendra's careful movements were also intended to keep her location private due to court restrictions, as per People.

Joseph Duggar, who was initially detained at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas before being extradited to Florida, faced charges of molesting a nine-year-old girl during a 2020 family vacation. He later appeared via Zoom for his first court hearing on March 31, entering a not-guilty plea.

The bond imposed by the judge included $100,000 for alleged lewd and lascivious conduct, and $500,000 for lewd and lascivious behavior involving a victim 12 years or under by an offender 18 years or older.

The couple was allegedly reunited after posting bail in Arkansas; however, their children have been kept away from them because of severe restrictions imposed by the court that do not allow Joseph to interact with any minors without supervision.

Kendra's actions demonstrate the extreme steps she had to take in order to get her husband released amid all the media attention on the Duggar family.

READ MORE: Josh Duggar Speaks Out, Dismisses Molestation Claim Against Brother as "False Accusation"