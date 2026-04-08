Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s private "sex diary," recently revealed in a new biography, reportedly details his sexual encounters with nearly 40 women and his personal struggles with what he described as "lust demons." His then-wife, Mary Richardson, discovered the diary, later died by suicide amid their contentious divorce.

According to the New York Post, Kennedy, now 72 and serving as Secretary of Health and Human Services, wrote in an entry from 2001, "Everything that I coveted – a beautiful wife and kids and loving family, wealth, education, good health and a job I love yet always on the lookout for something I can't have. I want it all. No matter how much I have – I want more."

RadarOnline reported that Richardson found the secret journal during their divorce proceedings in 2011. The publication described how she hid the diary as "insurance" while their marital disputes escalated, before her tragic death the following year.

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A source familiar with the couple's relationship told the outlet that Kennedy blamed Richardson for their lackluster sex life, writing in the diary, "Our bed is an unfriendly place. She hates it when I go to bed with her, and will never have sex at night. She rarely speaks to me of anything but scheduling."

Entries in the diary reportedly cataloged his sexual "conquests" and included numbered accounts of encounters with mistresses. One excerpt from February 6, 2001, read: "I narrowly escaped being mugged by a double team of (two women). It was tempting but I prayed and God gave me the strength to say no."

The outlet noted that Kennedy's diary first came to public attention in 2013, though he denied its existence at the time. "I don't think there is any way you could have a diary or journal of mine from 2001," he told the outlet. "I don't have any comment on it. I have no diary from 2001."

The outlet added that questions about Kennedy's past alleged infidelities resurfaced in 2024, amid rumors involving his third wife, actress Cheryl Hines, and former journalist Olivia Nuzzi. Nuzzi later confirmed a personal relationship with Kennedy, which led to her suspension from New York Magazine.

Kennedy's diary entries, now public, alongside the turbulence of his marriages, have brought fresh scrutiny to his private life and the enduring effects on the people who knew him best.

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