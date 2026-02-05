Newly released Department of Justice files have revealed a disturbing email exchange showing how disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein reacted to the suicide of Mary Kennedy, the former wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The documents include an email sent on May 16, 2012 — the same day Kennedy was found dead at her home in Bedford, New York — and are part of a broader release tied to Epstein's sex trafficking investigation. The contentious divorce between Mary Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was still ongoing.

According to the files cited by OK! Magazine, an individual identified as Eva Dubin contacted Epstein with news of the death. In the email, Dubin wrote, "Mary Kennedy found dead in her backyard...." Epstein's response was a single word: "whoops."

No additional context or follow-up explanation was included in the released records, and there is no indication of further communication between the two regarding Kennedy's death.

The resurfaced exchange has drawn renewed attention on social media, where users expressed shock at Epstein's apparent lack of empathy. One social media user reacted to the email by writing, "Wow this really isn't looking good for Epstein."

Another individual commented sarcastically, "He definitely had nothing to do with that. Wink, wink, nudge, nudge," while a third questioned the circumstances of the death, asking, "It wasn't suicide, was it?"

READ MORE: Newly Released Photos From Epstein's 'Nuclear Bunker' Mansion Allegedly Reveal How It Was Designed to Make Victims Panic

Mary Kennedy, who married Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 1989, shared four children with the environmental lawyer and political figure. Over the course of their marriage, Kennedy struggled publicly with substance abuse and mental health issues. Kennedy filed for divorce in 2010 after years of turmoil, including allegations of infidelity and domestic conflict.

Following Mary Kennedy's death at age 52, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed her struggles during funeral remarks. Speaking about a final phone call, he said, "The day before she died, she called me and said, 'You know me better than anyone in the world.' She said, 'I was such a good girl.' I said, 'I know you are and you still are.' She really fought so hard. She had these demons, and she didn't deserve it."

Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, continues to be scrutinized through newly released documents that shed light on his communications and relationships with prominent figures.

In separate news, Princess Sofia of Sweden had limited contact with Jeffrey Epstein around 2005 and was introduced to him a few times while living in New York but never visited his private island and has had no contact with him for nearly 20 years, the palace confirmed, per People.

The clarification follows leaked emails suggesting Epstein once offered to fly the then-21-year-old Sofia Hellqvist to the Caribbean, an invitation Swedish officials say she did not accept.

READ MORE: Lewis Black Names High-Profile Celebs at Epstein's Secret Dinner Bash Where He Says' Young Girls Flitting About'