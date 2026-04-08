Eric Roberts is speaking out about his relationship with daughter Emma Roberts, saying reports of tension between them are not accurate and largely misunderstood.

During a recent podcast appearance, the 69-year-old actor addressed long-standing speculation about their bond. "It's only complicated through outside eyes," he said, explaining that people often misread their relationship, US Magazine reported.

According to Eric, others "have their own take" because they do not fully understand what has happened between them.

Despite past challenges, Eric made it clear that his feelings for Emma remain strong. "I'm so proud of my kid," he said, sharing a more personal side of their connection.

Still, the actor openly admitted that his struggles earlier in life affected his role as a father. He said he was dealing with drug abuse when Emma was born in 1991 and was not emotionally stable at the time.

"I was a wash rag," he confessed. "I was not to be depended on emotionally whatsoever." He also described himself back then as a "car wreck," taking full responsibility for his actions.

Eric Roberts sets the record straight on his relationship with daughter Emma following estrangement https://t.co/1b4V0arzH1 pic.twitter.com/PvJC4pBhF1 — New York Post (@nypost) April 7, 2026

Eric Roberts Admits Struggles as a Father

According to ENews, Eric has spoken before about a difficult period in their relationship, once calling the distance between them the "toughest" time in his life.

"There's not a pain, there's a sadness for the, most likely, misunderstandings [that] I'll have forever," he said in an earlier interview.

Even with those struggles, Eric remembers moments that shaped his bond with Emma. He recalled singing "Happy Birthday" to her as a newborn, a moment he described as deeply meaningful.

"She tried to find me," he said. "It was magic. And I'll always have that."

Over time, Eric said he has gained a new perspective, especially after becoming a grandfather. Emma, now a mother herself, shares a young son with ex-partner Garrett Hedlund. Eric noted that seeing the next generation has helped him better understand his past and accept it.

In his memoir, Eric also admitted he struggled to handle the realities of parenthood when Emma was a baby, even though he loved her deeply. He acknowledged that his personal issues made it hard for him to fully show up as a father.