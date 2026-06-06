British actor Anthony Head, known to television audiences for playing Rupert Giles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and Rupert Mannion in "Ted Lasso," has died at the age of 72 after complications from pneumonia, his family said Friday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head. He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family," his daughters Emily and Daisy Head said in a statement.

According to People, Head was widely known for "Buffy," where he played mentor Rupert Giles alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar. Gellar paid tribute on social media, sharing a quote from the show and writing that she was grateful she knew him.

In recent years, he starred in "Ted Lasso" as Rupert Mannion. Co-star Brett Goldstein said he was a brilliant actor and a kind person off screen. Before his US fame, Head worked in the UK in film, TV, theater, and advertising. He appeared in the Nescafé Gold Blend commercials, which became popular for their romantic storylines.

Anthony Head, the British actor best known for his roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Ted Lasso,” has died at 72.



His daughters shared in a statement that he “passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family.”https://t.co/TOTGKcKLzx pic.twitter.com/B1IcHWi9Zk — Variety (@Variety) June 5, 2026

Anthony Head Honored by Co-Stars and Fans Worldwide

His daughters said his work will continue to be remembered, and that his legacy will live on through the shows and audiences he touched.

"Anthony was a pillar in the Buffy universe and his kindness and sense of humor brought great energy to the set," said Buffy co-star David Boreanaz. "Prayers go out to his family."

"I am very sad indeed to learn of the passing of Tony Head," said Matt Lucas. He added that Head was kind and brilliant and easy to work with, NBC News reported.

Head also became known in Britain for Nescafé Gold Blend adverts, where he played a neighbor in a long running romance storyline that became a cultural hit in the UK and showed his charm beyond drama roles.

Born in 1954, Head trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art before building a career across stage and screen that lasted nearly five decades.

Fans around the world have also shared memories online, remembering him as both a strict mentor figure on screen and a warm performer in real life, especially for younger viewers who grew up watching "Buffy" and later discovered "Ted Lasso."