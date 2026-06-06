Jennifer Aniston is reportedly delaying plans to marry rumored fiancé Jim Curtis, with sources claiming the actress is not ready to commit to another major life change as she balances a demanding career and business ventures.

According to a recent report cited by Stylecaster, the former Friends star still sees a future with Curtis but has decided that now is not the right time to move forward with wedding plans. Insiders allege that Aniston has made it clear she wants to avoid rushing into marriage and prefers to focus on her professional obligations.

"Jen still sees Jim as the person she wants to grow old with, but right now there's no room in her schedule for a wedding," a source reportedly said. "She wants it to be special and not rushed."

The reported pause has fueled speculation that Aniston is struggling to commit to the idea of marriage, despite remaining devoted to her relationship with Curtis. Sources close to the actress claim that while she is happy with the direction of the romance, she is unwilling to prioritize wedding preparations over ongoing projects.

Read more: Jennifer Aniston's Low-Key Birthday Shows How Happy She Is With Jim Curtis

Aniston, 57, remains one of Hollywood's busiest stars. She continues to headline the acclaimed Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show while also overseeing her successful haircare brand, LolaVie. Industry observers note that both ventures demand significant time and attention, leaving little room for planning a large-scale wedding.

"The wedding can wait," a source reportedly said. "But many of these work projects cannot."

The reported delay has also come as a relief to some members of Aniston's inner circle, according to entertainment reports. Friends allegedly felt the relationship was progressing quickly and believed additional time would benefit both Aniston and Curtis before taking the next step.

The wedding speculation follows recent tabloid reports involving Aniston and her former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow. Claims surfaced suggesting Kudrow could be excluded from a future guest list after comments she made about feeling overshadowed during the sitcom's original run, per Independent. However, a representative for Aniston publicly denied reports that Kudrow was being removed from any wedding plans.

Despite ongoing rumors, there is no indication that Aniston and Curtis have ended their relationship. Instead, sources suggest the actress is simply choosing patience over urgency.

For now, Aniston appears focused on maintaining a balance between her personal life and professional ambitions, with marriage remaining a possibility for the future rather than an immediate priority.

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