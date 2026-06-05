Sharon Stone has opened up about a painful moment in her personal life, saying her marriage came to an end after her husband reacted negatively to her decision to undergo a bilateral mastectomy.

The "Basic Instinct" star, 68, shared the story during a June 1 appearance on David Begnaud's podcast "The Person Who Believed in Me." She explained that she discovered a large tumor in her breast that required urgent medical attention.

"One of them was bigger than the size of my entire left breast," Stone recalled. A doctor later told her the situation was serious enough that she should consider removing both breasts.

According to ENews, the actress admitted she struggled at first to accept the idea. She initially told her doctor, "I don't have cancer." But the doctor firmly responded, "You don't get to decide that."

Stone said she ultimately chose to move forward with the surgery. "I do get to decide that. I'm deciding that I will have a bilateral because I'm not f***ing around," she said.

Sharon Stone Reveals Ex-Husband’s “Furious" Reaction to Breast Removal Ended Their Marriage https://t.co/QRKsQJkKVD — E! News (@enews) June 4, 2026

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Sharon Stone Says Husband Was 'Furious'

However, she revealed that her then-husband was not supportive of her choice. According to Stone, he reacted with anger when he learned she planned to remove both breasts.

"My husband said, 'This is ridiculous,' and got up and left the room," she recalled. When asked what exactly upset him, Stone said, "That I would have a bilateral. He was furious."

The doctor also reportedly stepped in during the tense moment, telling her husband, "If I had more patients like her, we'd have more women alive today. You need to sit down."

Stone said she responded clearly about her autonomy in the situation: "I make the decisions, not you," US Magazine reported

Looking back, she believes that moment marked the end of the marriage. "That was it. He was done with me then. It was over," she said. "It was just over in the room. You could just tell." She added that her ex-husband saw her decision as too independent.

"He thought I was ridiculous," Stone said. "He thought it was foolish. He thought I was making too many decisions myself."

Stone did not name which former husband she was referring to in the interview. She was previously married to Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1990 and later to Phil Bronstein from 1998 until their 2004 divorce.