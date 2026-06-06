A recent government report has exposed that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have not personally paid rent for their royal residences for years. Instead, the costs were covered by arrangements funded through King Charles III's private funds, even though both sisters no longer perform official royal duties.

The National Audit Office (NAO) report, which examined housing arrangements involving members of the Royal Family, revealed that Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, have lived in prestigious royal properties without paying rent themselves. This practice reportedly dates back to Queen Elizabeth II's reign, who maintained a close relationship with her granddaughters.

The revelations come amid controversy surrounding their father, Prince Andrew, 66, whose lease deal for Royal Lodge has prompted a broader review of royal housing agreements.

Former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker criticized the findings sharply, calling the situation outrageous and accusing the Royal Family of showing total contempt for the taxpayer.

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He argued that rent payments should have gone to the Crown Estate rather than private pockets. Baker also condemned the subsidized housing benefits for non-working royals, stating, "The Royal Family is yet again taking the public for a complete ride."

According to the report by Radar Online, Eugenie moved into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace in 2018 after previously living at St James's Palace. She now splits her time between London and a $4.8 million property in Portugal. Meanwhile, Beatrice continues to reside in an apartment at St James's Palace with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their family, also owning a substantial property in the Cotswolds.

People privy to royal finances stated that both the princesses have flourishing careers, rich husbands, and even privately owned property besides those belonging to the royal family, thus creating doubts about the propriety of such subsidy housing to them.

According to the report, rent prices were determined using old market valuation for several years past, and thus the rental prices were lower than market prices. Maintenance of the properties is done via the Sovereign Grant, which uses taxpayer money.

BBC reported that Buckingham Palace commented on the report, stressing on its commitment towards transparency. The Crown Estate confirmed that the leases entered into by the members of the royal family were in accordance with the independent expert assessment.

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