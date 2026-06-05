Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are facing significant opposition in Albania over plans to develop a $1.4 billion luxury resort on Sazan Island, an uninhabited protected site off the country's Adriatic coast.

The project, described by Kushner's firm as an eco-resort community, would transform a former Cold War military base into a development featuring hotels, private villas, and luxury amenities. The Albanian government granted preliminary approval in late 2024, shortly before Donald Trump's second inauguration. Officials have said the agreement includes a clause allowing the government to revoke approval if needed.

Ivanka Trump spoke publicly about the development in a recent appearance on the Founders podcast, describing the island as a place the couple discovered years ago during a sailing trip and calling the project "incredible" and "massive in scale." The development also extends to the nearby Zvernec Peninsula, a sensitive coastal wetland area.

Opposition to the project has grown in recent weeks. Thousands of protesters have demonstrated in the Albanian capital Tirana, with crowds chanting against foreign-led development of the island. Environmental groups have raised concerns about potential damage to wildlife habitats, including protected bird species, sea turtles, and coastal wetlands. Critics argue the island — once a restricted military zone and later incorporated into a protected marine park — should remain undeveloped.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has publicly defended the project, saying it could bring meaningful tourism revenue and economic development to one of Europe's lower-income countries. However, reports have emerged of an anti-corruption investigation into changes made to the island's protected status ahead of the approval, adding a layer of legal scrutiny to the deal.

Neither Ivanka Trump nor Jared Kushner has issued a public response to the protests.