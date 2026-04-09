Ashley Hamilton, the actor and former husband of Shannen Doherty, is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after an apparent overdose. Multiple reports said he was found last Thursday at an Airbnb in the Los Angeles area and was rushed for medical treatment after an emergency involving an unknown substance.

Hamilton, 51, has worked in film, television, and comedy for decades. He made his screen debut in Beethoven's 2nd in 1993, later appeared in "Lost in Africa," "Sunset Beach," "Off Key," "Lost Angeles," "Femme Fatales," "Phantom Halo," "Rules Don't Apply," and "Gothic Harvest," and also performed stand-up comedy in Los Angeles starting in 2007.

His best-known film role came in "Iron Man 3" (2013), where he played Jack Taggart, sometimes credited simply as Taggart. Reports also note that he was linked to a cover of "Let's Go All the Way" recorded with The Wondergirls and Robbie Williams, according to TMZ.

Hamilton's personal life has also drawn attention because of his family background and his marriage to Doherty. He is the son of actor George Hamilton and Alana Stewart, and he was once the stepson of Rod Stewart. He married Doherty in 1993 after what later reports described as a very short courtship, with the two meeting only about two weeks before the wedding.

Read more: Prince Philip Allegedly Nearly Died Twice in 2021 as Secret Health Issues Before Death Fuel New Conspiracy Theories

The relationship drew attention because Doherty was already a major TV star at the time, while Hamilton was 19 and still early in his own career. The couple wed in a backyard ceremony and were widely covered because the marriage happened quickly and looked impulsive to the public.

Later accounts from Doherty said the marriage was difficult and that problems at home affected her work during the final season of "Beverly Hills, 90210," Yahoo News reported.

Hamilton has also spoken publicly about addiction struggles, and reports say he has entered rehab many times. He later worked as a sober companion for people dealing with substance abuse.

The latest reports did not identify the substance involved or include a statement from Hamilton's family or representatives. As of the latest coverage, he remained under medical care while continuing to recover, as per US Magazine.