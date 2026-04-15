Lindsie Chrisley is taking legal steps to protect herself and her family after her boyfriend, David Landsman, was arrested on serious assault charges in Georgia.

According to arrest records and court documents, Landsman was taken into custody on April 10 in Cherokee County on charges of felony aggravated assault/strangulation and misdemeanor battery.

He was later released from jail. Just days after the arrest, on April 13, Chrisley filed a petition requesting a temporary protective order, citing concerns for her safety and that of her 13-year-old son.

In her filing, Chrisley described a frightening incident that allegedly took place on April 9. The situation reportedly began during a dinner when Landsman became upset after seeing a photo on her phone that he believed showed another man. The filing states he grew "verbally aggressive" before later realizing the image was of himself, ENews reported.

After returning to his home, Chrisley said she told Landsman she wanted to "step away from the relationship for the time being." That decision appeared to escalate tensions. When she attempted to leave, the encounter allegedly turned physical.

😳 EXCLUSIVE: Lindsie Chrisley begs for a restraining order against her ex after alleged choking.



Details: https://t.co/xfeifakQ1l pic.twitter.com/HTgi2lw3es — TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2026

Lindsie Chrisley Seeks Protection

Chrisley claims Landsman strangled her multiple times. In one instance, she alleged he "strangled her with one hand and held her up so that her feet were off the ground," while yelling at her.

According to FoxNews, she said she repeatedly pleaded, "please stop," but the alleged attack continued.

The court documents further state that Chrisley tried to defend herself by punching Landsman near his eyebrow. She alleges he then grabbed her by the throat again, forced her out of the house, and threw her onto the ground, causing her to hit her head on concrete.

Authorities later observed injuries on Chrisley, including marks on her neck and a head laceration.

After she returned to the home at police request on April 10, officers documented her injuries, which contributed to Landsman's arrest.

Chrisley also noted in her petition that Landsman told her she was "not going anywhere" while applying pressure to her neck.

Now seeking legal protection, Chrisley has asked the court to require Landsman to stay away from her home and her son's school. She is also requesting that he cover legal costs and be prohibited from disposing of her personal property.