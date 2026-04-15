Barbie Ferreira is setting the record straight about her departure from "Euphoria," saying her exit was calm and carefully thought out—not the dramatic fallout many fans believed.

Speaking on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast on April 14, the actress shared that leaving the hit HBO show after two seasons came down to creative differences, not personal conflict with creator Sam Levinson.

"It wasn't dramatic," Ferreira explained. "In fact, it was kind of the opposite of dramatic... it was a long process of being like, 'I don't know if this is it for me.'"

She said she had ongoing conversations with the team about her character, Kat, but they struggled to shape a clear direction.

"We can't land on anything," she recalled thinking, adding that she eventually decided, "Let me just go do my thing."

According to People, Ferreira made it clear that staying on a major show wasn't enough if she didn't feel challenged.

"I don't need to be on the biggest TV show on earth if I'm not, like, acting," she said. Instead, she wanted roles that allowed her to grow and fully use her skills.

Barbie Ferreira opens up about her exit from "Euphoria" 🎥: "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast pic.twitter.com/72mGJ9tzZP — Page Six (@PageSix) April 14, 2026

Barbie Ferreira Chooses Indie Films

The 29-year-old actress, who played Kat in the show's first two seasons, said she didn't want to feel like a background character.

"I would rather do an indie movie... where I'm acting, I'm flexing my muscles, I'm being creatively asked to do things," she explained.

Rumors had long suggested tension between Ferreira and Levinson, but she once again denied any feud.

"It wasn't like I woke up one day angry," she said, describing the decision as "a very long arduous process" of weighing her options and thinking about her future, ENews reported.

Ferreira also shared that she wanted her career to look different moving forward. "I believe in myself as an actress," she said, noting that it's okay if that path doesn't include a major TV hit.

Since leaving "Euphoria," Ferreira has shifted her focus to independent films. She now stars in "Faces of Death" and "Mile End Kicks," the latter of which she also produced.

She described these projects as "cool and real stories," even if they are made on small budgets.