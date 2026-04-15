Lena Dunham is opening up about a painful chapter in her past, revealing she cheated on Jack Antonoff during a low point in their relationship.

In her newly released memoir "Famesick," Dunham shares that the incident happened near the end of their five-year relationship, which lasted from 2012 to 2017.

At the time, she said they were struggling after she underwent a hysterectomy and became increasingly dependent on medication. Dunham explained that the emotional and physical toll left her feeling lost.

During that period, she reconnected with a man named Nick, whom she described as a former middle school boyfriend she had stayed in touch with over the years. One night, after asking him to cheer her up following surgery, they met in person.

"I've been through something awful. I don't want to talk about it, but I need you to f–k me and I need you to do all of the work," Dunham wrote, recalling the moment they decided to sleep together, US Magazine reported.

Lena Dunham reveals she cheated on ex Jack Antonoff with childhood boyfriend https://t.co/V0y1Ry8heh pic.twitter.com/s6nDxqCZGk — New York Post (@nypost) April 14, 2026

Lena Dunham Reflects on Affair

Dunham admitted the experience was not driven by pleasure but by a need to feel something different.

"It wasn't a sexual pleasure really... but I had complete thoughts for the first time in months," she shared.

According to PageSix, in that moment, she said she became aware of her actions, writing, "I am an adulteress... but look at this, I am alive."

The encounters continued while Antonoff was away on tour. However, Dunham said it soon became clear that their relationship had reached its end.

She described a difficult morning when she told Antonoff the truth about their situation.

"I think we both know... we haven't been making each other happy," she said she told him through tears. The conversation ended with both of them crying and acknowledging the importance of their time together.

"We put our foreheads together and wept," Dunham wrote, adding that they expressed love for each other even as they agreed to part ways.

Their split was later confirmed in early 2018 and described at the time as amicable. Both have since moved on with their lives.

Dunham is now married to musician Luis Felber, while Antonoff is married to actress Margaret Qualley.