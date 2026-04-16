Ruby Rose has filed a police report against Katy Perry over sexual assault allegations tied to an incident Rose says happened at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne in 2010, and Victoria Police have confirmed they are investigating the complaint.

Rose first made the allegation on Sunday, Apr. 12, 2026, in a Threads post that said Perry "sexually assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne." She later said the alleged incident happened when she was in her early 20s and that it had taken almost 20 years for her to speak publicly about it.

In her posts, Rose described the alleged assault as happening when she was trying to avoid Perry by resting her head on a friend's lap. Rose said Perry then bent down, pulled her underwear aside, and rubbed her genitals on Rose's face until Rose "projectile vomited" on her, according to Fox News.

Sexual Assault Allegations

Rose also said she had seen Perry earlier in the night and that the two had arrived together at the now-defunct venue with other people in their group. A former Spice Market manager said the club was crowded that night and described the event as a "security nightmare," but said he did not personally witness the alleged assault, People reported.

Police said the case is being handled by Melbourne's Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team and described it as a historical sexual assault inquiry. Officers said the reported incident is tied to a licensed venue in Melbourne's central business district, and no charges have been announced.

Perry's representative has denied the claim and called it "categorically false" and "dangerous, reckless lies." The representative also said Ruby Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media that have been denied by those named, as per the Los Angeles Times.

The matter remains under investigation, and police have said they will not provide further comment while inquiries continue. If you or someone you know needs support, contact RAINN at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or use the National Sexual Assault Hotline at rainn.org.