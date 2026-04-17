The Wayans brothers have made it clear that a sequel to their 2004 cult comedy "White Chicks" is tied directly to the box office performance of their upcoming film "Scary Movie 6," set to hit theaters on Jun. 5, 2026.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, both Marlon and Shawn Wayans confirmed that "White Chicks 2" is a real possibility, but only if audiences show up for "Scary Movie 6" first.

"If this film succeeds, then a 'White Chicks 2' is definitely a possibility," Shawn Wayans said. Marlon echoed his brother's remarks, saying, "We're interested. We want to see if audiences will show up and enjoy the film," according to Deadline.

A Potential 'White Chicks 2'

The brothers first started building momentum for the "White Chicks" sequel earlier this year. During the February 2026 Rap Attack Official podcast, Marlon said, "If 'Scary Movie 6' does well, like we hope it does, then we'll be back real hard next with 'White Chicks 2.'"

He later added that a sequel to "Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood" (1996) is also on the table, depending on the same condition, Hypebeast reported.

Marlon also publicly addressed the sequel prospect at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards in February 2025, where the Wayans family was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Speaking to Good Morning America, he said fans ask him about the movie every single day. "I think it's time," he told GMA. "Let's get 'Scary Movie 6' done, and then we're gonna go bring out 'White Chicks 2.'"

"Scary Movie 6" marks the first time Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory Wayans have worked together on the franchise in 18 years, as per Variety. The trio co-wrote the new film and also served as producers.

The film was announced at CinemaCon in April 2024 and reunites most of the original cast, including Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, and Anthony Anderson. It is directed by Michael Tiddes and is being distributed by Paramount Pictures under a first-look deal with Miramax.

"Scary Movie 6" was originally scheduled for a Jun. 12 release but was moved up to Jun. 5, 2026, following strong early audience reaction to the teaser trailer.